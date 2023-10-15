Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the second quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 368.9% in the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,570,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $10.36 on Friday, reaching $533.05. 1,627,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.25 and a 200-day moving average of $475.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.