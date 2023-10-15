Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.11.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $273.15 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $182.56 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

