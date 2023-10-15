Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBBQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

