Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBBQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
