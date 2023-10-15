Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $191,131,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 816,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,109,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 87,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,297,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.28. 52,519,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.48. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

