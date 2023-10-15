Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 10,236.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $595.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

