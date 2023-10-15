Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 79.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investar in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 15,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,641. Investar has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Investar had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

