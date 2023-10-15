Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 30,510,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $899.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

