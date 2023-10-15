iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. FMR LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after acquiring an additional 539,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after acquiring an additional 395,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,195,000 after acquiring an additional 229,398 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

