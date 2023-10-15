Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Iris Energy
Iris Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 701,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 269,503 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
