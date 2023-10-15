Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 701,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 269,503 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.