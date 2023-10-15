iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

