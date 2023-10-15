iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Raised by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,618 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.61. 44,203,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,566,080. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.