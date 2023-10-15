iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $40,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.38 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

