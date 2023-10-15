iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.43 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.69. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

