iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.43 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

