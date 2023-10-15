iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.