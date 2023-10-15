iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDAT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

