iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,201 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

