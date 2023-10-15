iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS EFV opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.