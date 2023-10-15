iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.81

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and traded as low as $26.90. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 196,291 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,687 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 533,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,413,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

