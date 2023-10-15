iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $170.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average of $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.71 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

