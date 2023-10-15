iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $97.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

