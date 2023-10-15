iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,856 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 3.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.81% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. 548,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,399. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.