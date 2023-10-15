iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,549. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1392 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

