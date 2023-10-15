Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCNF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 237,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,004. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

