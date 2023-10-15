J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

J.Jill Trading Down 3.3 %

JILL opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $296.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $30.36.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

About J.Jill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,327 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in J.Jill by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.