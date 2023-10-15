J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.
J.Jill Trading Down 3.3 %
JILL opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $296.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $30.36.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
