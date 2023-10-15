Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.87 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $97,361.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,880.21 or 1.00012006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00645062 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $95,476.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

