Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 14,304 shares traded.

Jones Soda Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a negative net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Jones Soda

Jones Soda Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

