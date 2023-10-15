Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 14,304 shares traded.
Jones Soda Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.21.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a negative net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.
Jones Soda Company Profile
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
