Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 2.3%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 218.30 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 218.88 ($2.68). Approximately 23,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 37,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.74).

Journeo Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The company has a market capitalization of £35.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,287.53 and a beta of 0.02.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

