JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $732.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $772.00 to $732.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $764.11.

ASML Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $599.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a twelve month low of $378.60 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

