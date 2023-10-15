JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$56.65 and a 52-week high of C$75.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0240761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

