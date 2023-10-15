JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $81.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

