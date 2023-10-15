JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 11.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 431,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 194,622 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 290,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 169,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 112,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 98,111 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. 23,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

