JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stake Raised by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 9.7% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.26. 2,365,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,017. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.