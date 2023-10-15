Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.15 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002186 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $495.99 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 845,460,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,449,038 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.