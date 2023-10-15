KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,123 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $98,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

