KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $56,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $158.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

