KBC Group NV Purchases 1,809,973 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809,973 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $115,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

VZ opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

