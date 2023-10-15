KBC Group NV Sells 361,773 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 361,773 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Medtronic worth $64,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

