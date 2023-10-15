Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Kellogg Stock Up 2.6 %

K opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,000 shares of company stock worth $41,684,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

