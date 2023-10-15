Kelt Exploration (KELTF) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) is one of 389 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kelt Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Kelt Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kelt Exploration and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelt Exploration 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kelt Exploration Competitors 1061 6381 10766 388 2.56

Profitability

Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 29.83%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Kelt Exploration’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kelt Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Kelt Exploration and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelt Exploration N/A N/A N/A Kelt Exploration Competitors 167.19% 9.69% 5.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kelt Exploration and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kelt Exploration N/A N/A 82.96 Kelt Exploration Competitors $1.61 billion $439.28 million -47.86

Kelt Exploration’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kelt Exploration. Kelt Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kelt Exploration peers beat Kelt Exploration on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

