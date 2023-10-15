Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.