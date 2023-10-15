Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kenon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenon by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 325,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 2,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kenon has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

