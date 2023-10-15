Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE KEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 2,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kenon has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.39.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
