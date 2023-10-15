Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske raised Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:KKOYY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.09. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

