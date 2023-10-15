Key Financial Inc Acquires 360 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,699,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,202 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.