Key Financial Inc Buys 136 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

