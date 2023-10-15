Key Financial Inc Buys 35 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $898.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $839.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.