Key Financial Inc Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $454.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

