Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.51 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

