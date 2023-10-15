Key Financial Inc Has $149,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

