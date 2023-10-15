Key Financial Inc Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,064,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.